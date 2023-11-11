2023/11/11 Patch Note

New update

Animal size ratings are now displayed in the encyclopedia

Added a bonus for experience on the map (500 animals hunted).

Gaining all of a map's experience increases your chances of getting items from all animals on the map.

Added the ability to upgrade barns.

Added a wooden workbench.

Collect branches to make a plank, which can be exchanged for Barn Upgrade Tickets when you collect 100 of them.

Barn Upgrade Tickets is used to upgrade the Barn in the Main Camp.

Upon completion of the barn upgrade, you will receive a high-value item as a reward.

The Side Mission system has been added.

Side Missions can be completed by hunting or gathering.