 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Hunt update for 11 November 2023

2023/11/11 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 12677831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update

  • Animal size ratings are now displayed in the encyclopedia

  • Added a bonus for experience on the map (500 animals hunted).

  • Gaining all of a map's experience increases your chances of getting items from all animals on the map.

  • Added the ability to upgrade barns.

  • Added a wooden workbench.

  • Collect branches to make a plank, which can be exchanged for Barn Upgrade Tickets when you collect 100 of them.

  • Barn Upgrade Tickets is used to upgrade the Barn in the Main Camp.

  • Upon completion of the barn upgrade, you will receive a high-value item as a reward.

  • The Side Mission system has been added.

  • Side Missions can be completed by hunting or gathering.

  • You will be rewarded with 200 money for completing each side mission.

Changes

  • Adjusted the number of hunts required to unlock new animals.
  • If all items are taken from an animal's carcass after hunting, the carcass will now disappear immediately.

Bug fixes

  • Adjusted the push attack range of animals.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some quests from progressing.

Notice

  • A new update may reset the activation status of each tent.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2451011 Depot 2451011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link