Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 11 November 2023

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.21.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Selected mechbots now properly assist with construction.

-Rebalanced build and research times.

-Can no longer place ore/fuel facilities off ore/fuel deposits in certain cases.

