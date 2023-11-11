 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mayhem’s Adventure update for 11 November 2023

Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12677801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mayhem's Adventure Patch 1.3

Fixed Pause Menu Not Opening (Goes To Black Screen)

Lowered Render Settings Making The Game Run Slightly Better

Made Rudimentary Loading Text When Game Is Launched

Changed files in this update

Depot 2612721 Depot 2612721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link