Feature Friday - November 10, 2023

206.20 - 'beta' branch
- Added a new music track for the quest Reclamation.
- Added remastered music tracks: Pilgrim's Path and Overworld.
- Added descriptions for grappling gun, longreach grappling gun, phase-adaptive scope, stasis entangler, holographic visage, grafted mirror arm, precision force lathe, force knife, ashy stalagmite, girshling variants, girshling corpse variants, girshling fang variants, mecha power core, variants of resin extruded by the Girsh nephilim, and the girsh creshes.
- Added a command "Rest until party healed" that waits for you and your companions to recover full hit points, excepting any who do not heal naturally.
- Added a user interface option to select the main menu background image.
- Gave several NPCs Single Weapon Fighting skills.
- Gave amputate limb an icon and description.
- Renamed polyphase modulator to phase-adaptive scope.
- Swapped tiles for phase-adaptive scope and stasis entangler.
- Hookahs can receive common item mods once again.
- Missile weapons now prefer to autoequip in an unoccupied slot.
- Toggling phase-adaptive projectiles off now works.
- If you get multiple pieces of scrap at once and autodisassemble is on, they are now all disassembled.
- Carapace now gives 400 tortoise reputation, per its description.
- Updated dream tortoise preset to comply with starting point requirements now that Horns mutation point cost is increased (removed Telepathy).
- Forcefields from force bracelets and Force Bubble must now be within 1 space of their emitters to continue existing.
- Galgal charges are now interrupted by [redacted].
- You can no longer remove a piloted mechas sealed power core just by being allied to them.
- It's no longer possible for mutants with Electrical Generation to drink all the charge out of a mecha's sealed power socket.
- You can no longer dupe chairs by equipping them as weapons and then sitting on them.
- Tam now addresses you appropriately if you approach him in a temple mecha.
- The Flaming Ick is now exempted from liquids stabilizing their containers' temperature downward.
- In the new main menu, the Continue button is now disabled if there are no games to continue.
- Shrines becoming desecrated by non-player damage no longer issues a popup message.
- Burrowing girshlings now extrude a layer of resin visually distinct from Shug'ruith's.
- Rank and plasmatic girshlings now drop the right corpses.
- Girshling fangs are now actually butcherable from girshling corpses.
- Nephilim are now more resistant to love tonics.
- Decreased the frequency that girshling fangs appear dynamically.
- Gyre wights of Qas now have the right display names.
- In several places we rephrased "+1 penetration" to "+1 to penetration rolls" to differentiate that bonus from when you get a full additional penetration.
- Tweaked the look of mecha interiors.
- Tweaked the high mecha name generator.
- It's no longer possible for you to become your own target.
- Added an autoexplore option: "Attack ignored hostile creatures that you move adjacent to during autoexplore."
- The Bey Lah village stores are now consistently referred to using the definite article.
- Fixed a bug that caused claws from the circle of light in the chord of Agolgot to receive a +10 hit bonus.
- Fixed a bug that caused the UI to not remove effects cured via the Nostrums skill.
- Fixed a bug that caused objects to be transmuted out of existence when stepping into a deep pool of pure warm static.
- Fixed a bug that caused pacified nephilim companions to despawn on zone transition.
- Fixed a bug that caused stingers to display their variant twice.
- Fixed a bug that caused energy turrets to occasionally spawn loaded with mecha power cores.
- Fixed a bug that caused your primary weapon to be excluded from Flurry.
- Fixed a bug that caused recharging mecha power cores to not consume the right bit type.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Quicken Mind ability to not refresh abilities.
- Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking the 'Become as Gods' achievement.
- Fixed a bug that prevented clones with single weapon fighting from attacking.
- Fixed a bug that caused temple mecha at Omonporch to start with damage accrued and drained power cores.
- Fixed a bug that caused some sultan relic retrieval quests to fail to recognize completion.
- Fixed some issues arising from hostile creatures being considered impassable by autoexplore.
- Fixed a bug that caused a hang if you used interact nearby to initiate [redacted].
- Fixed a bug preventing page up and page down from working to scroll the console looker.
- Fixed some issues with pathfinding, in particular navigation to zone edges.
- Fixed a bug that caused a hang during the "Mod Configuration Differs" popup when using the console UI.
- Fixed a bug that caused dynamic interaction quests to complete with actions that didn't match the quest requirements.
- Fixed a bug that caused dynamic location quests to not complete correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused organic creatures to display as damaged instead of wounded, and vice versa.
- Fixed a bug that caused the ability bar pagination text to not always match the number of actual pages.
- Fixed a bug that caused the ability bar to be stuck on a blank page if losing an ability removed the last ability on the selected page.
- Fixed a bug that caused leaderboard scores to be truncated on low DPI displays.
- Fixed some issues with the interaction of spiral borers and pits.
- Fixed a rare lockup related to fungal vision.
- Fixed a bug that caused warm static to not glitch mutations.
- Fixed an inconsistency in hookah behavior.
- Fixed a bug that caused some non-artifact items to be considered the most advanced artifact in your possession at a end of the game.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to hit a wall-clinging creature while using a phase-adaptive scope.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to open (or try to) animated doors when swapping positions with them.
- Fixed a bug that made the offspring of segmented mirthworms, worms of the earth, and fire ant queens employed as hired guards not be as peaceable as their parents.
- Fixed a bug that prevented pressing left from unequipping an item when 'Equip and unequip the highlighted item when pressing right or left respectively on the Inventory and Equipment screens.' is enabled.
- Fixed a bug that caused navigation issues when the last saved game was deleted.
- Fixed a bug that caused mangled unicode output in the ability bar.
- Fixed a bug that could cause you to become trapped inside a wall when falling down a pit.
- Fixed third-person shield slam messages telling you the shield in question was yours.
- Fixed awkward phrasing when a shield slam was performed against a phase-mismatched target.
- Fixed an issue causing stacking reputation sounds.
- Fixed a rare lockup related to fungal vision.
- [modding] Added Transmitter and Receiver to conversations to facilitate long-distance physical communication.
- [modding] Pressing Control now brings up the blueprint XML for a hovered object in the map editor blueprint list.
- [modding] Reduced the mouse wheel sensitivity of the map editor blueprint list.
- [modding] Added a scroll bar to the blueprint list.
- [modding] Fixed a bug that caused the blueprint list to jump to the top whenever a blueprint was selected in the map editor.
- [modding] BioAmmoLoader now has two new fields StartAvailable and VariableTurnsToGenerate. Start Available provides a randomizable amount to be assigned to the field Available at object creation. VariableTurnsToGenerate provides a randomizable amount of turns taken to generate another point of Available firing capacity.
Changed depots in thegyre branch