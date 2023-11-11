 Skip to content

Fellowship update for 11 November 2023

Fellowship Hotfix v0.1.031

11 November 2023

  • bug fix in hero management UI
  • bug fix for having more than 9 active synergies unlocked at the same time across the party
  • auto hide HUD when showing the level-up UI

