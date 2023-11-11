- bug fix in hero management UI
- bug fix for having more than 9 active synergies unlocked at the same time across the party
- auto hide HUD when showing the level-up UI
Fellowship update for 11 November 2023
Fellowship Hotfix v0.1.031
