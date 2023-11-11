November 11th Update (2)

Dear players

Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:

Enhanced the damage reduction and damage absorption effects of Berserker's Fury, and increased the ratio of bleeding value converted into Berserker's Revenge buff. Significantly increased the maximum tenacity value of enemies (approximately 3-5 times), meaning enemies will require more hits to gain invincibility. Strengthened the vulnerability bonus for certain spell effects in the Thunder God's Hammer series of blessings. Adjusted the effect of Flame Tiger Kill for Katana, enhancing it to calculate damage using the highest boosted spell damage, while still treating it as an attack damage type and benefiting from various triggering effects. Optimized the display of buffs on the enemy health bar in the HUD, now showing the number of layers and remaining time.

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.