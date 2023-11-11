11/10 New Updates!!

● Update Version: 0.6.0
1) New Update
-
The weapon add-on now appears in the upgrade options.
Changed to allow more weapon add-ons to be acquired.
-
Weapon add-on has been added.
- DOS Gauntlet
- Plasma Spell :
Collect 1 piece of Spell Gem.
Collecting 4 Spell Gem pieces yields a Spell Gem maximum of +1.
- Plasma Charge : Random damage +3%
- Plasma DNA : HP +10
- Code cutter
- Afterimage of the storm: avoidance chance +2%
- Storm Flow: Attack Speed + 5%
- Heart of Storm: Storm Range + 7%
- Vaccine Crasher
- Burning Gas: Gas Explosion Damage +10
- Minimize gas: Ease firing stiffness +50%
- High power gas: Rocket speed +15%
E-laser
- Photons Through: Laser Damage +1
- Boiling Photons: All damage +15% for 10 seconds after acquisition
- Photons to absorb: bloodsucking probability +0.5%
- The auto-aiming feature of the laser has been added.(Current only Controller)
It's still in beta, so we're going to update it further later.
2) Bug Fixes
- Fix the weapon's aiming.(Gauntlet, laser)
- Bug fixes that reset the avatar's purchase status by switching to the Weapon tab immediately after purchasing the avatar.
We always appreciate our X Invader players. :)
Enjoy your gameplay!
If you encounter any issues with running the game after the update,
please perform a file integrity check.
■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
Thank you.
Changed files in this update