X Invader update for 11 November 2023

11/10 New Updates!!

11/10 New Updates!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Update Version: 0.6.0

1) New Update

  1. The weapon add-on now appears in the upgrade options.
    Changed to allow more weapon add-ons to be acquired.

  2. Weapon add-on has been added.

  • DOS Gauntlet
  • Plasma Spell :
    Collect 1 piece of Spell Gem.
    Collecting 4 Spell Gem pieces yields a Spell Gem maximum of +1.
  • Plasma Charge : Random damage +3%
  • Plasma DNA : HP +10
  • Code cutter
  • Afterimage of the storm: avoidance chance +2%
  • Storm Flow: Attack Speed + 5%
  • Heart of Storm: Storm Range + 7%
  • Vaccine Crasher
  • Burning Gas: Gas Explosion Damage +10
  • Minimize gas: Ease firing stiffness +50%
  • High power gas: Rocket speed +15%

E-laser

  • Photons Through: Laser Damage +1
  • Boiling Photons: All damage +15% for 10 seconds after acquisition
  • Photons to absorb: bloodsucking probability +0.5%
  1. The auto-aiming feature of the laser has been added.(Current only Controller)
    It's still in beta, so we're going to update it further later.

2) Bug Fixes

  • Fix the weapon's aiming.(Gauntlet, laser)
  • Bug fixes that reset the avatar's purchase status by switching to the Weapon tab immediately after purchasing the avatar.

We always appreciate our X Invader players. :)

Enjoy your gameplay!

If you encounter any issues with running the game after the update,
please perform a file integrity check.

■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Thank you.

