Game Time Glizzys update for 11 November 2023

Hot Fix 1.0.0.1

Game Time Glizzys update for 11 November 2023

Hot Fix 1.0.0.1

Build 12677453

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a breaking bug where using the repair kit on the cheese or chili dispenser would lock the player
  • Fixed an issue with ratings where you could not reach 5 stars.
  • Fixed an issue with ratings where you could achieve a negative rating.
  • Fixed a bug where the ratings positions were swapped for Al Dente's and Taco Town on the stats screen.

