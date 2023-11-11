- Fixed a breaking bug where using the repair kit on the cheese or chili dispenser would lock the player
- Fixed an issue with ratings where you could not reach 5 stars.
- Fixed an issue with ratings where you could achieve a negative rating.
- Fixed a bug where the ratings positions were swapped for Al Dente's and Taco Town on the stats screen.
Game Time Glizzys update for 11 November 2023
Hot Fix 1.0.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
