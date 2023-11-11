Update 1.4.8 - Changes to Smooth Locomotion

-
Smooth locomotion is by default now controller-oriented. Previously it was HMD oriented because the player swinging their arms would cause them to move backwards in mid-air as their controller pitch/yaw changed. I managed to fix this by switching to HMD oriented only whilst the player is in the air.
-
Stronger vibrations when the player executes the leap.
-
I've added a Post-processing effect that makes the screen darker as the leap charges up.
-
Added another step down at the end of The Computer.
-
Added a hint that states "Use Teleport" during the Cathedral if players fail on the slip n slide 3 times. (In case they're using smooth locomotion and forget they have teleport also)
-
Prevented climbing in the first 2 chapters. The inclusion of climbing is for FUN only (except for the Canyon level in the extended edition) but its inclusion was confusing players into thinking it was a primary gameplay element. I've turned it off in the first two chapters to disuade people and keep them to teleport and jump.
**Hopefully this update will prevent people pointing a gun at their own face during The Maze as it was easy to walk off the edges when looking around with Head oriented smooth locomotion.
You also get to see yourself get crushed during The Run whilst still running to the other side.**
