Update 1.4.8 - Changes to Smooth Locomotion

Smooth locomotion is by default now controller-oriented. Previously it was HMD oriented because the player swinging their arms would cause them to move backwards in mid-air as their controller pitch/yaw changed. I managed to fix this by switching to HMD oriented only whilst the player is in the air.

Stronger vibrations when the player executes the leap.

I've added a Post-processing effect that makes the screen darker as the leap charges up.

Added another step down at the end of The Computer.

Added a hint that states "Use Teleport" during the Cathedral if players fail on the slip n slide 3 times. (In case they're using smooth locomotion and forget they have teleport also)