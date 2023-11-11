Full Gear v2.3: "Electrochemistry"

Hello, adventurers!
After a lot of testing, the gases are great fun and here to stay! There's a few minor changes in their behaviour (mostly balance changes since some gases were a little too much), but they're exactly as swirly as you'd expect. Some old bugs fixed and a bit of new stuff. Nothing too special, but it's all in preparation for v3.0 which I will definitely finish. Yup.
Visuals
All of Liz' big inventory sprites have been completed, leading to hilarious results as always. Good, that's one less thing to worry about. Liz can now also equip Hats to your heart-hat's contents.
Due to popular demand, the tutorial has also been slightly improved so you can get through it easier. But remember, it's a roguelike, you're supposed to figure out most things yourself! Press random buttons and see what happens! Surely you won't immediately die.
Changelog
v2.3: Electrochemistry
Added: Conjurer visuals! All inventory visuals have been completed.
Added: a new rare Utility, the Strange Sampler, granting immunity to gases
Added: some text in the menu explaining the current save status.
- As a reminder, beating any boss will allow you to save your run. You can disable/automate this in the settings.
- Your file (with metaprogression such as Goals, stats, and the Boss Log) will never be deleted!
Added: Liz can now wear hats! They mostly work the same, with some minor adjustment for a few of them.
Buffed: Bell of the Sky Levitation, 30 -> 50 turns
Buffed: all Humans will now try to avoid gases
Buffed: Burn Drive gas creation, 5 turns -> 10 turns lingering
Buffed: Burn Drive maximum charge 10 -> 8
Buffed: Thermal Quadron's "Meteor Quadron" now summons short-lived burning gas
Buffed: Downpour X's "Splatter" now instead summons 3x3 short-lived blighting gas
Buffed: the final boss' "Siphon the Liquid" now creates gases instead of directly inflicting statuses
Nerfed: Pounder Droid gas creation, 5x5 for 25 turns -> 3x3 for 12 turns lingering
Changed: Heaven Cracker has new functionality, now creating stunning gas
Changed: making a gas now removes old gases on the same tile
Changed: the Perfect Oscillation and the Hand Bell can now trigger Bell of the Sky effects
Fixed: tutorial dronemaking/guns would be slightly unclear
Fixed: text in the tutorial would obscure inventory elements
Fixed: Gases would sometimes change color wrongly
Fixed: Gases would not display current turn count
Fixed: Plasma Trap would make forcefield sound when activating
Fixed: Obsidian Sawblade would remove non-equipment
Fixed: Obsidian Sawblade would show particles at empty slots
Fixed: cancelling Blitz would display the wrong animation
Fixed: checking traps with the Disarmer would disarm them instead
Fixed: crash when Snapfreeze token activates in new areas
