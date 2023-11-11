Full Gear v2.3: "Electrochemistry"

Hello, adventurers!

After a lot of testing, the gases are great fun and here to stay! There's a few minor changes in their behaviour (mostly balance changes since some gases were a little too much), but they're exactly as swirly as you'd expect. Some old bugs fixed and a bit of new stuff. Nothing too special, but it's all in preparation for v3.0 which I will definitely finish. Yup.



Visuals

All of Liz' big inventory sprites have been completed, leading to hilarious results as always. Good, that's one less thing to worry about. Liz can now also equip Hats to your heart-hat's contents.



Due to popular demand, the tutorial has also been slightly improved so you can get through it easier. But remember, it's a roguelike, you're supposed to figure out most things yourself! Press random buttons and see what happens! Surely you won't immediately die.

Changelog

v2.3: Electrochemistry

Added: Conjurer visuals! All inventory visuals have been completed.

Added: a new rare Utility, the Strange Sampler, granting immunity to gases

Added: some text in the menu explaining the current save status.