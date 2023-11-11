Update #15: Options and Fixes



Update #15 drops with a number of option improvements, further polish on the tutorial, tweaks to the new Forward Op and some of the most recent F10s. If you're enjoying the pace of fixes, tweaks and improvements - please leave a review and share the game with a friend!

Mouse Rotation Options

The mouse rotation option did not have a wide enough or granular enough range to take into account all the mouse configurations and sensitivity settings that players might be using. We've cranked this open to 4X what it used to be and broke the granularity down from steps of 25% to steps of 10%. Also, the default is double speed. It should help a lot - if you it still isn't enough for your setup (too fast, too slow) please just let us know.

Camera Transitions: None

For those players who want the game to take over with as little automated camera movement as possible, we've added a new camera transition option: None (no automatic movement). If you select a Talent, we won't focus on the target. If your character starts their turn, we won't focus on them. During an enemy's turn, there are no changes to the camera unless you make them with input. If you're a player who prefers this option - let us know how we did! If there are further changes needed, we'll keep improving.

Tutorial Improvements On-Going

We're going to keep improving and polish the tutorial. Some big changes are coming to its structure and how the information is presented that will make it even better and easier to use at your own pace. For this update, we've fixed an issue where some of the objective markers could disappear at the wrong times. Also, - if you rack up any Security Tally (unavoidable) or Sec Level (avoidable) , this Security status is reset at the end of the tutorial so you don't suffer the consequences (and Heat!) of any early learning mistakes you might have made.

Hacker Blank Screen

If you were getting a blank screen in hacking, this is due to some incorrect variable management which is now fixed in Update #15. One common cause was using the ESC menu to retry the turn when the character was also hacking the matrix as the same time

v1.0.43 - 11/10/2023