Pumping Simulator 2 update for 11 November 2023

Hotfix 0.1.81

Build 12677146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added] New upgrade to battery
[Added] Save As option, with this you can have different versions of your save
[Added] Current save name added to in game pause menu
[Added] Pause When Focus Lost option added, it is on by default
[Added] A way to get lost girlfriend back, she is waiting at night club
[Added] Mute door sounds option
[Added] A way to lock mouse,keyboard,monitor position, you can lock it while looking at it with hammer
[Added] Some missing translations
[Added] Now you can combine the two same items and put them in the box, like drugs, lemons etc
[Added] Eyeblink option
[Added] Can Collect Single Items option added to employees who can fill shelves or dispensers
[Added] Auto Save Delay Option

[Changed] Battery limit increased
[Changed] Now we need to hold to use shelf, to prevent accidental opening
[Changed] We can now put prices on our vehicles for sale
[Changed] Disabling is now require hold, to prevent accidental pressing
[Changed] Infinite fuel removed from sandbox
[Changed] Buildables can now stackable in boxes to reduce box count
[Changed] Stocks can now count incoming orders
[Changed] Now you can also reset customers via hitting with bat

[Fixed] Some translations same as german on french
[Fixed] Employees can not fill shelves sometimes
[Fixed] In game menu can look weird with increased ui scale
[Fixed] Sprinklers does not affect water bill
[Fixed] We can not give drink to workers
[Fixed] 6 Level station worker count is wrong
[Fixed] When quality level changed grass density stay same sometimes
[Fixed] Our workers ui job text does not fit in some languages
[Fixed] Deleted emails can come again
[Fixed] Manager can not reach to computer setup sometimes
[Fixed] When toggle sprint active footstep sounds plays like we are not running
[Fixed] Manager orders random items for shelves and that could lead to having too much of a product, so now he order from the item we least have.
[Fixed] Employees pick up the boxes we put on the cart
[Fixed] Equipments break fraquently
[Fixed] Sometimes when a toilet is installed, the day becomes shorter
[Fixed] Level 3 Car wash has incorrect collider
[Fixed] Car dealer has incorrect collider
[Fixed] Sometimes boxes can fall from cart
[Fixed] When placing item with stacked box automatically throw the box after placing
[Fixed] Crosshair not visible at high resolutions
[Fixed] Lights intensity not saving
[Fixed] When loaded with cold event, snow not appear
[Fixed] Trash Bin and No Smoking Sign sockets conflict at Level 4 Roof
[Fixed] If we interact with objects that disappear during the day and at night, we get stuck.
[Fixed] Cash register tips not saved
[Fixed] Sometimes we can receive bills multiple times when loading a save
[Fixed] When loaded with disabled object, disabled text does not show up
[Fixed] Sometimes twitch reviews can come empty
[Fixed] Office beds can placed over another bed
[Fixed] Cat and dog eat all the foods inside box if you give them with box
[Fixed] Thieves does not open doors
[Fixed] Stocker can not organize dupplicated boxes sometimes
[Fixed] Employees walk over benches
[Fixed] Wrong sprinklers can activate to water trees
[Fixed] Lemon trees can be planted inside each other
[Fixed] Crypto mining gives a lot crypto
[Fixed] Ctrl+click on shelf panel can make game freeze and crash, now it is done with delay and delay is decreasing by working speed upgrade

