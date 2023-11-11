Hotfix 0.1.81

[Added] New upgrade to battery

[Added] Save As option, with this you can have different versions of your save

[Added] Current save name added to in game pause menu

[Added] Pause When Focus Lost option added, it is on by default

[Added] A way to get lost girlfriend back, she is waiting at night club

[Added] Mute door sounds option

[Added] A way to lock mouse,keyboard,monitor position, you can lock it while looking at it with hammer

[Added] Some missing translations

[Added] Now you can combine the two same items and put them in the box, like drugs, lemons etc

[Added] Eyeblink option

[Added] Can Collect Single Items option added to employees who can fill shelves or dispensers

[Added] Auto Save Delay Option

[Changed] Battery limit increased

[Changed] Now we need to hold to use shelf, to prevent accidental opening

[Changed] We can now put prices on our vehicles for sale

[Changed] Disabling is now require hold, to prevent accidental pressing

[Changed] Infinite fuel removed from sandbox

[Changed] Buildables can now stackable in boxes to reduce box count

[Changed] Stocks can now count incoming orders

[Changed] Now you can also reset customers via hitting with bat

[Fixed] Some translations same as german on french

[Fixed] Employees can not fill shelves sometimes

[Fixed] In game menu can look weird with increased ui scale

[Fixed] Sprinklers does not affect water bill

[Fixed] We can not give drink to workers

[Fixed] 6 Level station worker count is wrong

[Fixed] When quality level changed grass density stay same sometimes

[Fixed] Our workers ui job text does not fit in some languages

[Fixed] Deleted emails can come again

[Fixed] Manager can not reach to computer setup sometimes

[Fixed] When toggle sprint active footstep sounds plays like we are not running

[Fixed] Manager orders random items for shelves and that could lead to having too much of a product, so now he order from the item we least have.

[Fixed] Employees pick up the boxes we put on the cart

[Fixed] Equipments break fraquently

[Fixed] Sometimes when a toilet is installed, the day becomes shorter

[Fixed] Level 3 Car wash has incorrect collider

[Fixed] Car dealer has incorrect collider

[Fixed] Sometimes boxes can fall from cart

[Fixed] When placing item with stacked box automatically throw the box after placing

[Fixed] Crosshair not visible at high resolutions

[Fixed] Lights intensity not saving

[Fixed] When loaded with cold event, snow not appear

[Fixed] Trash Bin and No Smoking Sign sockets conflict at Level 4 Roof

[Fixed] If we interact with objects that disappear during the day and at night, we get stuck.

[Fixed] Cash register tips not saved

[Fixed] Sometimes we can receive bills multiple times when loading a save

[Fixed] When loaded with disabled object, disabled text does not show up

[Fixed] Sometimes twitch reviews can come empty

[Fixed] Office beds can placed over another bed

[Fixed] Cat and dog eat all the foods inside box if you give them with box

[Fixed] Thieves does not open doors

[Fixed] Stocker can not organize dupplicated boxes sometimes

[Fixed] Employees walk over benches

[Fixed] Wrong sprinklers can activate to water trees

[Fixed] Lemon trees can be planted inside each other

[Fixed] Crypto mining gives a lot crypto

[Fixed] Ctrl+click on shelf panel can make game freeze and crash, now it is done with delay and delay is decreasing by working speed upgrade