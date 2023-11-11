 Skip to content

Backrooms Descent: Horror Game update for 11 November 2023

Small Update

Changes:

  • Notes History, you can now see the notes you've found!
  • Made the Blood screen when damaged less blinding
  • Improved the Pipe Dream gameplay, it's more challenging!
  • The character's head and arms are now tracked in multiplayer

Fixes:

  • Chase Audio only playing to Host
  • Bug where the Pipe Dream Enemy didn't appear
  • Some enemies appearing together in death jumpscares
  • Fixes to the SkinStealer animation
  • The SkinStealer can no longer walk into the exit door now into the upper floor

