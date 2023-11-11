Small Update

**
Changes:
**
- Notes History, you can now see the notes you've found!
- Made the Blood screen when damaged less blinding
- Improved the Pipe Dream gameplay, it's more challenging!
- The character's head and arms are now tracked in multiplayer
**
Fixes:
**
- Chase Audio only playing to Host
- Bug where the Pipe Dream Enemy didn't appear
- Some enemies appearing together in death jumpscares
- Fixes to the SkinStealer animation
- The SkinStealer can no longer walk into the exit door now into the upper floor
Changed files in this update