THE END IS NEAR!

Firstly, thanks to everyone who has played cones in space and has stuck with the game, whether you have been here since 1.0, or found the game through its recent steam release. thanks.

There is a big change coming to cones in space, we are switching its engine to gamemaker studio 2 so we can continue to make new features in the future, and make the game available to more devices and people.

This is the final update made with gamemaker 8.

We have added a save converter tool (in local files) that will let you convert any save you want into one compatible with the gamemaker studio 2 version.

Don't fret! The save converter and gm8 version of cones in space will be available as a separate build in settings.

Once again, thanks to everyone that has played cones in space so far, and hopefully you will enjoy the game for years to come!