Update 1.0.0.7 Patch Notes
New features
- Added ability to add/remove custom waypoints. This is done via command line tool, currently. Commands waypoint and waypointRemove are used for adding and removing custom waypoints.
- Added a simple fps optimizer is added. It works in background and makes small changes to the rendering process to enable higher fps. This is especially useful while leaving a few types of planets that are problematic in destruction of their foliage when going into space.
Changes/improvements
- animals/enemy ships will spawn in limited quantities
- animals/enemy ships spawning interval is increased
- animals/enemy ships will spawn further from player
- height of the sleeping pod in escape pod is reduced
- some parts of the sleeping pod that cause players to get stuck are removed
- sleeping pod hatch is now closed, preventing players getting stuck inside
- added new info into "how to" section ???
- HUD now displays the foliage name if exists
- Added blueprint archives to some black city buildings.
- Enabled base building skills to be learned from an Architect trainer with General XP.
- Enabled getting crafting xp based on the blueprint type and complexity.
- Enabled jetpack to change direction on air if not depleted.
Bug fixes
- fixed skip button key not displayed during initial animation
- fixed controls not kicking in after skipping the initial animation
- fixed shaky camera on rifle mode
- fixed animals seeing through walls
- fixed animals continuing to attack after death
- fixed animal dying process, animals now stay dead
- fixed animals spawning in space, now, enemy ships will spawn correctly
- fixed audio tab content not appearing in utilities ui
- fixed animals attacking when player is reading tutorials, there will be one more minute animals will not attack after player closes tutorials window
- fixed displaced tutorials windows
- fixed an animal type that is immune to damage
- fixed combat HUD not disappearing sometimes
- fixed combat HUD item name displaying
- fixed combat HUD not updating its position on hit on a new object
- fixed always same type of NPCs generating in a certain region
- fixed scout, explorer, and artisan terminals
