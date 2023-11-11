 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Create Your Own Universe update for 11 November 2023

Update 1.0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12676953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.0.7 Patch Notes

New features

  • Added ability to add/remove custom waypoints. This is done via command line tool, currently. Commands waypoint and waypointRemove are used for adding and removing custom waypoints.
  • Added a simple fps optimizer is added. It works in background and makes small changes to the rendering process to enable higher fps. This is especially useful while leaving a few types of planets that are problematic in destruction of their foliage when going into space.

Changes/improvements

  • animals/enemy ships will spawn in limited quantities
  • animals/enemy ships spawning interval is increased
  • animals/enemy ships will spawn further from player
  • height of the sleeping pod in escape pod is reduced
  • some parts of the sleeping pod that cause players to get stuck are removed
  • sleeping pod hatch is now closed, preventing players getting stuck inside
  • added new info into "how to" section ???
  • HUD now displays the foliage name if exists
  • Added blueprint archives to some black city buildings.
  • Enabled base building skills to be learned from an Architect trainer with General XP.
  • Enabled getting crafting xp based on the blueprint type and complexity.
  • Enabled jetpack to change direction on air if not depleted.

Bug fixes

  • fixed skip button key not displayed during initial animation
  • fixed controls not kicking in after skipping the initial animation
  • fixed shaky camera on rifle mode
  • fixed animals seeing through walls
  • fixed animals continuing to attack after death
  • fixed animal dying process, animals now stay dead
  • fixed animals spawning in space, now, enemy ships will spawn correctly
  • fixed audio tab content not appearing in utilities ui
  • fixed animals attacking when player is reading tutorials, there will be one more minute animals will not attack after player closes tutorials window
  • fixed displaced tutorials windows
  • fixed an animal type that is immune to damage
  • fixed combat HUD not disappearing sometimes
  • fixed combat HUD item name displaying
  • fixed combat HUD not updating its position on hit on a new object
  • fixed always same type of NPCs generating in a certain region
  • fixed scout, explorer, and artisan terminals

Changed files in this update

Depot 2383081 Depot 2383081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link