- Javelins no longer sometimes fail to do damage
- The opening cutscene has been adjusted to potentially work on more processors and will be skipped if there's an error
- Needs Quests are no longer stuck after loading or the Tribesperson dying
- Cutscenes are now skippable with controller
- Display settings adjustemnt and fixes
- Other miscellaneous balancing, tweaks, and bugfixes
Polylithic update for 11 November 2023
Patch 0.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
