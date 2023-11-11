 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Polylithic update for 11 November 2023

Patch 0.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12676766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Javelins no longer sometimes fail to do damage
  • The opening cutscene has been adjusted to potentially work on more processors and will be skipped if there's an error
  • Needs Quests are no longer stuck after loading or the Tribesperson dying
  • Cutscenes are now skippable with controller
  • Display settings adjustemnt and fixes
  • Other miscellaneous balancing, tweaks, and bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839061 Depot 1839061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link