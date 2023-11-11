Hotfix v0.1.4e | Available on Experimental

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

A new experimental patch is now available for testing! You can access it on the experimental branch by following the instructions below if you wish to get access to the changes and fixes now.

Side Note: Apologies for the delays on updates lately. Recently went through a huge shift in my life, which needed me to move twice within 2 months as I was figuring things out. However things are getting back to normal now, so updates will start coming out regularly again.

More info will follow shortly on what's coming next once v0.1.4 is finally live!

How to opt into experimental:

Locate Vectorio in your Steam library

Right click and go to "properties"

Find the "betas" branch

Using the dropdown, select "Experimental"

v0.1.4e Experimental Info:

Testing Cycle: ~4 days

~4 days Experimental Saves: Enabled

Enabled Backwards Compatible: No

No Update Type: Experimental Patch

Experimental Patch Contains Spoilers: No

Patch Notes

The following is a list of changes pushed to the experimental branch. While changes are usually tested beforehand, please note that some may require further testing to validate.

New Additions:

Complete new heat tree, including new heat levels 11 - 15 that add more challenge with new units later in the game. (NOTE: Some of these units are currently not finished)

Balance Changes:

Lowered the health pool of larger units signficantly (dropships & spectors)

Lowered the power cost of many defensive structures

Changed walls from using power back to using heat

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with power generators disappearing after reloading a save

Fixed cargo drones deploying to previous routes after the route was changed.

Fixed cargo drones being able to deliver to buildings of different factions

Fixed region boosters causing negative values on certain multipliers

Fixed Quantum Decryptors causing all sorts of strange artifacts when activating

Fixed a variety of smaller issues with the last experimental patch

Core Tech: