Hotfix v0.1.4e | Available on Experimental

Hello again!
A new experimental patch is now available for testing! You can access it on the experimental branch by following the instructions below if you wish to get access to the changes and fixes now.
Side Note: Apologies for the delays on updates lately. Recently went through a huge shift in my life, which needed me to move twice within 2 months as I was figuring things out. However things are getting back to normal now, so updates will start coming out regularly again.
More info will follow shortly on what's coming next once v0.1.4 is finally live!
How to opt into experimental:
- Locate Vectorio in your Steam library
- Right click and go to "properties"
- Find the "betas" branch
- Using the dropdown, select "Experimental"
v0.1.4e Experimental Info:
- Testing Cycle: ~4 days
- Experimental Saves: Enabled
- Backwards Compatible: No
- Update Type: Experimental Patch
- Contains Spoilers: No
Patch Notes
The following is a list of changes pushed to the experimental branch. While changes are usually tested beforehand, please note that some may require further testing to validate.
New Additions:
- Complete new heat tree, including new heat levels 11 - 15 that add more challenge with new units later in the game. (NOTE: Some of these units are currently not finished)
Balance Changes:
- Lowered the health pool of larger units signficantly (dropships & spectors)
- Lowered the power cost of many defensive structures
- Changed walls from using power back to using heat
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with power generators disappearing after reloading a save
- Fixed cargo drones deploying to previous routes after the route was changed.
- Fixed cargo drones being able to deliver to buildings of different factions
- Fixed region boosters causing negative values on certain multipliers
- Fixed Quantum Decryptors causing all sorts of strange artifacts when activating
- Fixed a variety of smaller issues with the last experimental patch
Core Tech:
- Completely changed the way gamemodes are handled. Everything now runs through a central scene which is constructed based on the provided modes data, instead of having separate scenes for each mode. This may cause short-term issues with creative while the kinks are worked out, but will enable extensive support for custom gamemodes in the future.
