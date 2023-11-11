 Skip to content

なりきりVTuber update for 11 November 2023

ver.1.5.2.5 Multilingual support etc.

Build 12676650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made it multilingual.
Fixed an issue where the UI layout was broken when changing the window resolution.

