Sands of Aura update for 11 November 2023

Patch 1.00.50

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.00.50 Change Log

  • Fixed rare issue that could cause characters to disappear on islands if player died while they have a non bell rest point.
  • Fixed rare issue that could cause loot drops to fail to drop any items.
  • Fixed bug causing Blade Dancer talisman to not work.
  • Fixed issue that would cause Furn to not accept the Modest Black Book under certain conditions.
  • Fixed missing shadows on players weapon handles.
  • Fixed bug causing health bar to not update correctly when player has a damage shield and they are adding to its health.
  • Fixed bug causing health bar not to start at proper value when player is using Wilgrams Whiskey effect.
  • Fixed bug not allowing player to upgrade spellblade when they have the exact required glint.
  • Fixed description of the one handed stabbing fighting style.
  • Fixed description of the Stalwart talisman.
  • Fixed description of Ferrum weapon head codex.
  • Fixed bug causing human NPC's not to deposit loot directly into players inventory if they died from falling out of bounds.

