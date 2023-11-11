Patch 1.00.50 Change Log
- Fixed rare issue that could cause characters to disappear on islands if player died while they have a non bell rest point.
- Fixed rare issue that could cause loot drops to fail to drop any items.
- Fixed bug causing Blade Dancer talisman to not work.
- Fixed issue that would cause Furn to not accept the Modest Black Book under certain conditions.
- Fixed missing shadows on players weapon handles.
- Fixed bug causing health bar to not update correctly when player has a damage shield and they are adding to its health.
- Fixed bug causing health bar not to start at proper value when player is using Wilgrams Whiskey effect.
- Fixed bug not allowing player to upgrade spellblade when they have the exact required glint.
- Fixed description of the one handed stabbing fighting style.
- Fixed description of the Stalwart talisman.
- Fixed description of Ferrum weapon head codex.
- Fixed bug causing human NPC's not to deposit loot directly into players inventory if they died from falling out of bounds.
