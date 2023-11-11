 Skip to content

自在逍遥：风起(Tales of TianYuan Dynasty) update for 11 November 2023

11月11日更新日志

Share · View all patches · Build 12676542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复了第二章部分任务错别字的问题。
2、修复了部分装备特效属性描述错误的问题。
3、修正了心法武皇诀、冥王功、盘古势、九玄诀以及千蛊功的互斥关系，使之正常。
4、优化了心法摧山势的效果，现在它会提高物攻上下限，并且上调了其数值。
5、优化了心法忘尘诀的效果，现在它会提高法攻上下限，并且上调了其数值。
6、优化了心法七煞功的效果，现在它会提高毒攻上下限，并且上调了其数值。
7、优化了心法劈山势的物攻加成基础数值，上调。
8、优化了心法四法诀的法攻加成基础数值，上调。
9、优化了心法幻蛊功的毒攻加成基础数值，上调。

