Update notes for Nov 10

This update fixes some regressions in legacy gamemodes. During our transition to a new gamemode system some old stuff has broken. In the future old gamemodes (bunnyhop & tricksurf) will be rewritten from scratch onto the new system, but in the meantime, we would like to keep them properly functional.
- Fixed Tricksurf hud not displaying properly
- Fixed Tricksurf whop not working
- Fixed Tricksurf trick tracker not working properly
- Fixed Tricksurf tricks not registering
- Improved display of tracked Tricksurf trick triggers
- Fixed Bunnyhop hud not working when you join somebody else's game
Please report and bugs you find.
Find us on Discord at https://discord.gg/fragsurf
Changed files in this update