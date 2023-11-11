Update notes for Nov 10

This update fixes some regressions in legacy gamemodes. During our transition to a new gamemode system some old stuff has broken. In the future old gamemodes (bunnyhop & tricksurf) will be rewritten from scratch onto the new system, but in the meantime, we would like to keep them properly functional.

Fixed Tricksurf hud not displaying properly

Fixed Tricksurf whop not working

Fixed Tricksurf trick tracker not working properly

Fixed Tricksurf tricks not registering

Improved display of tracked Tricksurf trick triggers

Fixed Bunnyhop hud not working when you join somebody else's game

Please report and bugs you find.

Find us on Discord at https://discord.gg/fragsurf