 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fragsurf update for 11 November 2023

Update notes for Nov 10

Share · View all patches · Build 12676483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes some regressions in legacy gamemodes. During our transition to a new gamemode system some old stuff has broken. In the future old gamemodes (bunnyhop & tricksurf) will be rewritten from scratch onto the new system, but in the meantime, we would like to keep them properly functional.

  • Fixed Tricksurf hud not displaying properly
  • Fixed Tricksurf whop not working
  • Fixed Tricksurf trick tracker not working properly
  • Fixed Tricksurf tricks not registering
  • Improved display of tracked Tricksurf trick triggers
  • Fixed Bunnyhop hud not working when you join somebody else's game

Please report and bugs you find.

Find us on Discord at https://discord.gg/fragsurf

Changed files in this update

Fragsurf Content Depot 1033411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link