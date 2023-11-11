Update Notes for v0.2.7

Improvements
- New title screen design
- Tower lobby art
- Damaging enemies now creates a series of 'hit notes' that play an ascending scale of notes as your score multiplier climbs
- More combat sounds, more tower music
- Updated Blighted Trail map art and more animated scenery elements like grass and fog in the Blighted Trail missions
- New speech portrait art for opponents
- Shops now have updated text and some added bits of animated flair
- Fancier animating clouds in the main map
- New option to wait to for player confirmation before starting a mission after loading screen finishes
- Pan camera by dragging using either left or middle mouse button
- Slower visual pulse when flourishing
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue when player ascends tower stairs as they open a UI modal
- Fixed mastery objective logic
- Sounds no longer overlap loudly
- Virtual cursor no longer triggers improperly when hitting space bar
- Allow player's momentum to continue after beating tutorial/practice maps
- Final tower boss intro sound and music plays correctly
- Various text fixes/improvements
