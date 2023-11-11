 Skip to content

Quarterstaff update for 11 November 2023

Update Notes for v0.2.7

11 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • New title screen design
  • Tower lobby art
  • Damaging enemies now creates a series of 'hit notes' that play an ascending scale of notes as your score multiplier climbs
  • More combat sounds, more tower music
  • Updated Blighted Trail map art and more animated scenery elements like grass and fog in the Blighted Trail missions
  • New speech portrait art for opponents
  • Shops now have updated text and some added bits of animated flair
  • Fancier animating clouds in the main map
  • New option to wait to for player confirmation before starting a mission after loading screen finishes
  • Pan camera by dragging using either left or middle mouse button
  • Slower visual pulse when flourishing

Bugfixes

  • Fixed issue when player ascends tower stairs as they open a UI modal
  • Fixed mastery objective logic
  • Sounds no longer overlap loudly
  • Virtual cursor no longer triggers improperly when hitting space bar
  • Allow player's momentum to continue after beating tutorial/practice maps
  • Final tower boss intro sound and music plays correctly
  • Various text fixes/improvements

