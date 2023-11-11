Spell Disk 0.5.5 Update

Added a feature to only change outfit and accessory appearances. Pressing the charge attack button will replace the current outfit or accessory graphics with the chosen outfit or accessory without affecting its effects. Selecting the functioning outfit or accessory will set your outfit or accessory appearance to the selected outfit or appearance. We found out that not resetting the outfit or accessory when changing its function often led to confusion, as it lacked visual feedback of switching outfit functions.

Added instructions for appearance only selection in the wardrobe.

Adjusted the selection graphic for the wardrobe. The outfit and accessory inside the blue box are what is actively functioning.

Added a wardrobe in the Tree Branch Chamber (the survivor mode hub lobby). In this wardrobe, you can only change the player's appearance as a cosmetic option, as changing outfits and accessories in the Tree Branch Chamber wardrobe will not modify the player's stats or behavior. During the development of the survivor mode's wardrobe, we realized that implementing outfit or accessory behavior in the survivor mode would require a significant amount of code refactoring, which could result in more unstable game builds. Perhaps after the full release, we may consider adding functioning outfit and accessory equipment in the survivor mode. As they are for cosmetic purposes only, all outfits and accessories will be unlocked by default in the survivor mode.

Changed the class selection behavior. Choosing a class in the Tree Branch Chamber will no longer alter the appearance that is tied to the classes like it used to.

Changed the player square UI (which previously only showed weapon images in the base mode) to include the functioning outfit and accessory. This graphic position will be polished out and adjusted in the future update, but we needed a quick solution to display what the player's functioning outfit / accessory are when we see a screenshot.

Fixed an issue where mandragora's scream and Constructor bosses' circular attacks still hit players while they were mid-air by performing charged hammer attacks. Also, this issue fixed the error that followed with the player being hit while being mid-air.

Updated graphics for the dash bar by making the end flat. The round bar was somewhat misleading in its glance value, so we changed it just a little bit.

Adjusted the minimum stamina threshold position to more accurately represent its actual stamina threshold.

Fixed elevator graphic clipping issues on starting the rise.