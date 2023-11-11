Fixed issue with Max not regaining charge on certain Merlot scenes in case 1
Fixed issue with textbox disappearing on certain Cham questions
Fixed typos during Shiki's Quiz
Erotic Justice update for 11 November 2023
Launch Hotfix
Fixed issue with Max not regaining charge on certain Merlot scenes in case 1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update