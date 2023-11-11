 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Erotic Justice update for 11 November 2023

Launch Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12676394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with Max not regaining charge on certain Merlot scenes in case 1
Fixed issue with textbox disappearing on certain Cham questions
Fixed typos during Shiki's Quiz

Changed files in this update

Depot 2539123 Depot 2539123
  • Loading history…
Depot 2539124 Depot 2539124
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link