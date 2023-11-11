Sounding better?

This patch adds song long needed audio to the world. Locations should all have sounds now, including buildings in your town, making the world more lively and fleshed out. There are also some fixes to world graphics and an improvement to world generation time. Also hopefully some crashes users of Linux and Steamdeck might now be fixed.

The 0.5.x series will continue to focus on world fixes and polish. Some of the upcoming changes are fixing some more graphics issues (such as overlapping rivers) and distinguishing better between active and inactive locations.

Version 0.5.9