 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 11 November 2023

Sounding better?

Share · View all patches · Build 12676336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds song long needed audio to the world. Locations should all have sounds now, including buildings in your town, making the world more lively and fleshed out. There are also some fixes to world graphics and an improvement to world generation time. Also hopefully some crashes users of Linux and Steamdeck might now be fixed.

The 0.5.x series will continue to focus on world fixes and polish. Some of the upcoming changes are fixing some more graphics issues (such as overlapping rivers) and distinguishing better between active and inactive locations.

Version 0.5.9

  • World audio updates, sounds added for almost all locations
  • Fix sorting artifacts with some world objects
  • Disable full stack trace logging on errors (potential Linux Proton/Wine fix)
  • Fix some scripts, improving world generation time

Changed files in this update

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 Content Depot 1006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link