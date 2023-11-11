November 11th Update (1)

Dear players
Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:
- Fixed an issue where certain passive skills were not unloaded after changing characters in the main city, causing errors.
- Fixed an issue where the healing effect of Survival Blessing could not be selected upon hitting.
- Fixed an issue where the bleed effect of Berserker's Fury would prevent Elastic Challenge from triggering correctly.
- Added skill description for Freya's Formation, where up to 4 formations can exist. Repeated casting will remove the previous formation and add its remaining damage to the newly cast formation in proportion to time.
- Increased the trigger probability for certain effects when performing regular attacks.
Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update