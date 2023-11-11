November 11th Update (1)

Dear players

Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:

Fixed an issue where certain passive skills were not unloaded after changing characters in the main city, causing errors. Fixed an issue where the healing effect of Survival Blessing could not be selected upon hitting. Fixed an issue where the bleed effect of Berserker's Fury would prevent Elastic Challenge from triggering correctly. Added skill description for Freya's Formation, where up to 4 formations can exist. Repeated casting will remove the previous formation and add its remaining damage to the newly cast formation in proportion to time. Increased the trigger probability for certain effects when performing regular attacks.

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.