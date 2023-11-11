More Fixes!

Small fixes:
- Some grammar mistakes.
- In the Shrine, under certain conditions, a second Arwen sprite would show up.
Happy November and a Holiday Season to everyone!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small fixes:
Happy November and a Holiday Season to everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update