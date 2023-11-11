 Skip to content

Wind Ryder update for 11 November 2023

More Fixes!

Build 12676011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes:

  • Some grammar mistakes.
  • In the Shrine, under certain conditions, a second Arwen sprite would show up.

Happy November and a Holiday Season to everyone!

