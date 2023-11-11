Arena Revamp and Character Titles!

We have fully revamped the free for all pvp map “Arena” look for it inside your “Portal” menu or phase through the portal by the Colosseum in Riff XR Plaza.

Added the ability to earn and wear titles on your Avatar. Choose your title in the “My Avatar” window. All current accounts will get the “Founder” title. You can also earn new titles by leveling the “Sharpshooter” profession.

Fixed an issue with the M9 / 1911 pistol not equipping or firing.

Fixed an issue causing bad resolution on Riff Original Avatars in the player menu.