Touhou: Fading Illusion update for 11 November 2023

Spanish and French translations are now available!

Greetings!

It's been a while since we've made any development news, but today we're finally ready to present you finished Spanish and French translations and also some edits in both Chinese versions! This release has been a bit delayed due to other translator busyness, but that's over now. If you decide to read the game in these languages and notice any bugs or significant translation flaws, feel free to post about it in the corresponding thread or on our Discord server!

Also, we would like to inform you that at the moment other work on the update is progressing as planned. There were some difficulties with text editing, but it will be more or less finished by the end of November in order to start translations in December. If it is not possible to complete all translations in time, we allow the possibility of releasing the translations separately from the update itself.

P.S. A huge thanks to you for your financial support on Patreon! People who have subscribed to the highest tier have already been added to the in-game list.

