New Version 1.8.8.0.00

Build 12675934 · Last edited 11 November 2023

Main updates

Added a new interactive object, the notescreen:

--It tells lore details, it can be found in various maps across the game.

*Upgraded the storages level:

--A new decorative reactive object across all of the map, a roof tile that has a cool effect.

--A new decorative ground indicator for the wall elevators. It is a useful visual clue.

--Activating the servers show the unlocked wall elevator by moving the camera to the spot.

--Added an extra shortcut elevator.

--Fixed a dialogue line in the latam spanish version.

*Added more content to one of the special levels and numerous hints and less backtracking for the others related maps.

*Added numerous decorative objects that tell when an item of a special level has been taken or missed.

*Added more content to the puzzle of the circuit breaker.

*Added more content to the puzzle that happens before that group of 5 introduction.

*Added more content to the puzzle that happens before the first team reunion.

Additional updates

*Added a puzzle in one of the secondary habitational sectors.

*Added a new npc that gives a hint to the player with a subtle dialogue, on one of the main corridors of the game.

*Added a new npc that gives a hint to the player with a subtle dialogue, on one of the latter puzzles of the game.

*Added a decorative object as hint in one of the special levels.

*Added a wall decorative hint in the last puzzle of the ark starship.

*Polished the looks of an interactive object to reflect its required item.

*Polished the cinematic of a button trigger on one of the latter puzzles.

*Polished the looks of the main console of the explorer ship, it stands out more when finally activated.

*A better placement of the texture on two columns, on the same previous mentioned map.

*A better placement of a hint that triggers an Npc route, in one of the main habitational corridors.

*Added a small visual clue on a tile roof layer, for one of the last puzzles.

*Fixed a missing comma of an object description in the english version.

¡Thanks for reading and have nice adventures on the sidereal space!