Quality of Life Improvements (Control Re-mapping)

V2.1.0 Quality of Life Improvements
Features
- Implemented Keyboard/Gamepad remapping
- Options Menu overhaul / reorganization
- Better keyboard and gamepad menu navigation
- Objective on-screen indicator is now a permanent toggle through Objectives menu (was previously on a 90sec timer)
- Escape key added as Pause menu alternative access
- Improved injured walk-speed
Fixes:
- Resolved Nikki accidentally opening doors
- Cutscene 1 cinematic camera shake re-added
- Resolve cutscene 2 Nurse’s hair clipping
- Resolved Ralph not showing up in listening mode
- Resolved FL4 guard’s Z positioning causing him to appear floating
- Tutorial keyboard/gamepad navigation
- Opening credits error in logs
- Improved fog distance in Floor 6 and 4 level
- Improved large flat window LODs
- Resolved Inventory Item text being editable
- Resolved issue Secret Room cutscene issue where if triggered while standing Nikki would not appear in cutscene
- Resolved issue Secret Room cutscene issue where AI controller would result in severe motion jitter in Nikki
Changed files in this update