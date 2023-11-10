 Skip to content

Grey Block update for 10 November 2023

Quality of Life Improvements (Control Re-mapping)

Build 12675861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V2.1.0 Quality of Life Improvements

Features

  • Implemented Keyboard/Gamepad remapping
  • Options Menu overhaul / reorganization
  • Better keyboard and gamepad menu navigation
  • Objective on-screen indicator is now a permanent toggle through Objectives menu (was previously on a 90sec timer)
  • Escape key added as Pause menu alternative access
  • Improved injured walk-speed

Fixes:

  • Resolved Nikki accidentally opening doors
  • Cutscene 1 cinematic camera shake re-added
  • Resolve cutscene 2 Nurse’s hair clipping
  • Resolved Ralph not showing up in listening mode
  • Resolved FL4 guard’s Z positioning causing him to appear floating
  • Tutorial keyboard/gamepad navigation
  • Opening credits error in logs
  • Improved fog distance in Floor 6 and 4 level
  • Improved large flat window LODs
  • Resolved Inventory Item text being editable
  • Resolved issue Secret Room cutscene issue where if triggered while standing Nikki would not appear in cutscene
  • Resolved issue Secret Room cutscene issue where AI controller would result in severe motion jitter in Nikki

