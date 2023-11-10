 Skip to content

The Will of Arthur Flabbington update for 10 November 2023

v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12675718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a possible game freeze when talking to Madame Julia

