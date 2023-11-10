Patch v2.3 - New Room, Updated Textures, Bug Fixes And Many More! (Wholesome+)

Hello everybody!

I hope you are all doing well and we wish you to have your best day ever! We have updated the Playtown, all with a whole new room (read on below for more info), fixed many bugs, updated textures, new effects, Easter eggs, optimization and secret cutscene.

As developers, we must always listen to our fans - and that is what we do! Someone came up to us on Discord with the request to add Rice in our game Playtown. (Yes, rice!)

I can say that we delivered! This is how much we care for our fans, and support! Thank you all <3

With all that being said - here are today's Patch updates!

Patch v2.3 is now LIVE:

Fixed the bug regarding steg getting stuck through the wall.

Added new and updated textures for walls and floors.

More optimization was done to the game and file size.

Added a new room in Playtown.

New in-game effects with updated ones!

Updated some new sounds effects.

Improvements have been done to Steg's AI.

A couple of Easter eggs have been placed in Playtown (can you find them all?)

A secret cutscene that only 1% of players will know about it. Can you figure out how to get it? ;)

More minor bug fixes have been fixed.

As always please leave your suggestions and don't forget to join our discord where you can also speak to us and the devs there: https://discord.com/invite/MsaaK93hWw

Thank you!