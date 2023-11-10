 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Slingin' Tower Defense update for 10 November 2023

V2.1 "Better late than never" out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12675676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.1 "Better late than never" 10 nov 2023

  • Fixed broken settings page layout

  • i don't know how i didn't catch this one, sorry. 

        * Improved hit visualizer spawning code

  • you should be able to see hits far more consistently now. 

        * Improved hit visualizer accuracy

  • they should actually show the radius they hit better now. 

        * new spell: Nolla!

  • does exactly what you think it does

  • in case you haven't played Noita, instant projectile death. (incredibly useful, actually) 

        * updated localization files

Changed files in this update

Depot 2589542 Depot 2589542
  • Loading history…
Depot 2589543 Depot 2589543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link