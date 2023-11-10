V2.1 "Better late than never" out now!

2.1 "Better late than never" 10 nov 2023
-
Fixed broken settings page layout
-
i don't know how i didn't catch this one, sorry.
* Improved hit visualizer spawning code
-
you should be able to see hits far more consistently now.
* Improved hit visualizer accuracy
-
they should actually show the radius they hit better now.
* new spell: Nolla!
-
does exactly what you think it does
-
in case you haven't played Noita, instant projectile death. (incredibly useful, actually)
* updated localization files
