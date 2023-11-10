MerFight 0.50.1 is live!

The latest build is live! No video this time, but here is a list of the latest changes:

Bug Fix

Fixed a softlock bug that occurred when both players picked the 8th color of the same costume.

Challenge Combos

All characters have 20 challenge combos.

Block & Punish Combos

Some trial have been updated so Enjellique can complete them.

Story Mode

Fixed an issue where some rewards would not unlock.

All available costumes should be unlockable now. Note, if you already completed story mode, the rewards should all pop-up when reopening the mode.

Locked Palettes

All costumes and palettes are now locked appropriately.

Complete story mode to unlock costumes.

Complete challenge and block & punish challenges to unlock color palettes.

1 palette for every 5 challenge combos or 1 palette for every 3 block and punish characters completed with another character.

Once a palette is unlocked, it is unlocked for all costumes.

Drargos

Decreased the wipeout values on some attacks.

Music

Music loads different songs depending on the character and mode. Music selection coming soon.

Anyway, thanks for playing the game! The hope is to leave early access before 2024 (or at least before Tekken 8's release.) Thanks for playing, the feedback, and more.