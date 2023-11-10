 Skip to content

Rooted Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Build 0.0.1.224 AVAILABLE NOW

Build 12675507 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed the bug that prevented clients from seeing all items during a late join.
  • End of the Halloween event

Thank you for your participation and feedback on the Halloween event!

