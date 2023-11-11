POSTAL 4: No Regerts - "Filthy Gorgeous" Update [1.2.0]

Attention POSTAL fans and frenemies!
This update is less about throwing more features into the game and more about improving presentation and polish.
Our development team has been hard at work (and will keep at it) programming our NPCs to take in their surroundings and interact with each other in more complex and, dare we say, more interesting ways.
We've given particle effects a long-awaited makeover. For all the pyromaniacs out there, setting things ablaze and extinguishing them with your personal... ahem, 'firehose'... is now more visually gratifying than ever. And for those who love a good kaboom, you'll find explosions much more rewarding with the revamped effects. As for the chaos-causing explodable vehicles, we've tweaked them for maximum boom!
Turning to the world of POSTAL 4, we've rolled up our sleeves and reworked various environments to enhance your gameplay experience. The notorious Zag has received particular attention and is now bursting with new details and easter eggs for you to discover. We've also ironed out more kinks with physics objects, improving how they behave and interact following their introduction from the last update.
We haven't forgotten about the heat of battle, either. You'll notice smoother performance during intense gunfights, especially when the screen is crowded with NPCs going POSTAL.
And for all you controller warriors, we're taking PC controller support up a notch, with a batch of fixes already in place and more refinements on the way.
Stay tuned for more updates!
The Running With Scissors team.
AI Improvements! We are continuing the work on AI, this update introduces some improvements and new additions:
_
- Improved navigation
- NPCs will react better to fires. They’ll try to run away from a burning NPC that’s closest to them
- If you hit an NPC, they may start recording you and talk trash, there’s also a chance they will hit you
- Female NPCs might complain to a random male NPC or a Cop
- If an NPC decides to stand up for the victim, he will scold and may kick you
- If you hit an NPC from behind and run away with your weapon hidden, they may become suspicious of another character closest to them
- NPCs will bypass others without colliding with them
- More dialogue is now used for different NPC states
_
More Interest Points for NPCs across levels!
Custom Difficulty Menu with ability to save / load custom difficulty presets!
Sounds to more buildings and areas!
New and improved particle effects! (Explosions, blood effects, impacts, piss, fire)
Few Dropkick 'Going POSTAL' Challenges!
Camera Shakes from Explosions and added Camera Shake support for the Reflex Sight reticle!
Better skyboxes, changing depending on the day with Friday being the darkest in tone!
Police Scooter variant!
Interactable safes around Edensin! Explore, find codes to open them and enjoy some extra cash / goodies
Set dressed more empty areas in the game such as MikeJ’s mansion, Food Court, High Seas hotel in the Zag, Pie House, added more breakable windows, improved lighting, landscape and more (See screenshots below)
When walking over grated metal surfaces while with wet feet will now play the grate footstep sounds
NPCs will now scream about the birds when hit with the Pigeon Mine
Pigeon Swarms will now move around a bit after spawning
Improved the scale of weapons in third person view
Improved Spike’s navigation and end cutscene
Mall improvements: Added additional pickups, few exploration secrets and rewards. Properly set up intended items and prices for cashiers. Added all vending machines variations to appropriate locations
Scaled up all houses in Riverside and Commercial tiles by 10% to accommodate the Dude's character model better
Taught the Dude some basic trigger discipline while reloading pistols (Adjusted animations)
Set up more mirrors across the buildings
Scooter drivers will now fly after getting hit with a Grenade or a Rocket Launcher
High Seas Hotel will now have a working elevator, allowing you to travel between floors quicker
Added third-person dual wielding Shotgun firing animation
Improved a lot of areas in which pop-in was prevalent
Improved shading on trees and general foliage
Kart will now have impact effects
Updated Mariachis and El Plago to use better models
Set up more physics object sounds
Dude playing “Look at the size of that thing…” line again after reaching the starting area during Apocalypse
Optimized performance when player or NPCs use weapons
Setting the language for the first time via the First Run Language menu will also set the subtitles to the selected language
Improved behavior of explodable vehicles:
- Adjusted health, ignition health ratio, explosion delay, and explosion upwards impulse on all explodable vehicles
- Adjusted explosion damage and radius on larger vehicles to be bigger and do more damage
- Fixed missing engine fire and smoke particle effects on explodable vehicles that pass ignition damage threshold
- Added burning fire audio to accompany engine fire particle effect
- Significantly decreased time it takes for engine fire to appear (more warning time for players that the vehicle is about to explode)
- Fixed several vehicles not taking damage from fire
- Fixed food trucks' and certain vans' front windows not breaking properly
- Fixed SUV variant missing breakable side rear windows
- Improved ignition and explosion setups for explosive barrels and propane tanks
- Modified SUV interior texture
Various controller fixes and improvements:
- Controller not being able to place waypoint markers
- Controller navigation on cell phone
- Controller not working in Cheats menu
- D-Pad Up / Down not working properly in the wheel UI
- Gamepad navigation in the Clothes Bag Menu
- Analog sticks on Map Screen
- Not being able to press ‘Start’ on the controller to dismiss the Pause menu
- Gamepad aiming on the Scooter being inconsistent with when on foot
Many level design bugs, floating models, nitpicks, etc. Too many to list individual ones
Janky physics on a lot of assets
Collision issues on various meshes
Fixed a bunch of crashes
Certain languages not having full subtitle / UI support
Fixed some settings not saving properly or resetting
SiC armor not showing properly on saved games
Third Person Deagle offset
Sight and Silencer attachments not saving properly
A bunch of clipping issues with dual wielding
Janky-looking Rattler Weight
Some issues with weapon scaling in third-person
Great amount of level design bugs across the whole game
Replaced janky water volumes in Dark Lodge
Fingers in bumped into animations
Being able to progress through the lightbulb section in Sewer errand without picking up light bulbs
Meshes that were using default / broken textures
Few broken Going POSTAL Challenges
Two old male textures missing eyes, teeth and dismemberment
Removed the small amount of dual wielding weapon tilt when sprinting
Color Wheel not closing in toggle mode. Implemented various fixes and improvements to the weapon, item, and emote wheels as well
Sniper Rifle reload sounds playing twice
Issue with Fix Race errand where finishing it in third person and staying on the Scooter would cause the camera to get stuck
NPCs sometimes remaining shackled after being released from handcuffs
Double-cheat error which prevented certain cheats from working in Cheat menu
