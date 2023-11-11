POSTAL 4: No Regerts - "Filthy Gorgeous" Update [1.2.0]

Share · View all patches · Build 12675474 · Last edited 11 November 2023 – 20:33:03 UTC by Wendy

Attention POSTAL fans and frenemies!

This update is less about throwing more features into the game and more about improving presentation and polish.

Our development team has been hard at work (and will keep at it) programming our NPCs to take in their surroundings and interact with each other in more complex and, dare we say, more interesting ways.

We've given particle effects a long-awaited makeover. For all the pyromaniacs out there, setting things ablaze and extinguishing them with your personal... ahem, 'firehose'... is now more visually gratifying than ever. And for those who love a good kaboom, you'll find explosions much more rewarding with the revamped effects. As for the chaos-causing explodable vehicles, we've tweaked them for maximum boom!

Turning to the world of POSTAL 4, we've rolled up our sleeves and reworked various environments to enhance your gameplay experience. The notorious Zag has received particular attention and is now bursting with new details and easter eggs for you to discover. We've also ironed out more kinks with physics objects, improving how they behave and interact following their introduction from the last update.

We haven't forgotten about the heat of battle, either. You'll notice smoother performance during intense gunfights, especially when the screen is crowded with NPCs going POSTAL.

And for all you controller warriors, we're taking PC controller support up a notch, with a batch of fixes already in place and more refinements on the way.

Stay tuned for more updates!

The Running With Scissors team.

AI Improvements! We are continuing the work on AI, this update introduces some improvements and new additions:

_

Improved navigation

NPCs will react better to fires. They’ll try to run away from a burning NPC that’s closest to them

If you hit an NPC, they may start recording you and talk trash, there’s also a chance they will hit you

Female NPCs might complain to a random male NPC or a Cop

If an NPC decides to stand up for the victim, he will scold and may kick you

If you hit an NPC from behind and run away with your weapon hidden, they may become suspicious of another character closest to them

NPCs will bypass others without colliding with them

More dialogue is now used for different NPC states

_

More Interest Points for NPCs across levels!

Custom Difficulty Menu with ability to save / load custom difficulty presets!

Sounds to more buildings and areas!

New and improved particle effects! (Explosions, blood effects, impacts, piss, fire)

Few Dropkick 'Going POSTAL' Challenges!

Camera Shakes from Explosions and added Camera Shake support for the Reflex Sight reticle!

Better skyboxes, changing depending on the day with Friday being the darkest in tone!



Police Scooter variant!

Interactable safes around Edensin! Explore, find codes to open them and enjoy some extra cash / goodies

Set dressed more empty areas in the game such as MikeJ’s mansion, Food Court, High Seas hotel in the Zag, Pie House, added more breakable windows, improved lighting, landscape and more (See screenshots below)

When walking over grated metal surfaces while with wet feet will now play the grate footstep sounds

NPCs will now scream about the birds when hit with the Pigeon Mine

Pigeon Swarms will now move around a bit after spawning

Improved the scale of weapons in third person view

Improved Spike’s navigation and end cutscene

Mall improvements: Added additional pickups, few exploration secrets and rewards. Properly set up intended items and prices for cashiers. Added all vending machines variations to appropriate locations

Scaled up all houses in Riverside and Commercial tiles by 10% to accommodate the Dude's character model better

Taught the Dude some basic trigger discipline while reloading pistols (Adjusted animations)

Set up more mirrors across the buildings

Scooter drivers will now fly after getting hit with a Grenade or a Rocket Launcher

High Seas Hotel will now have a working elevator, allowing you to travel between floors quicker

Added third-person dual wielding Shotgun firing animation

Improved a lot of areas in which pop-in was prevalent

Improved shading on trees and general foliage

Kart will now have impact effects

Updated Mariachis and El Plago to use better models

Set up more physics object sounds

Dude playing “Look at the size of that thing…” line again after reaching the starting area during Apocalypse

Optimized performance when player or NPCs use weapons

Setting the language for the first time via the First Run Language menu will also set the subtitles to the selected language

Improved behavior of explodable vehicles:

Adjusted health, ignition health ratio, explosion delay, and explosion upwards impulse on all explodable vehicles

Adjusted explosion damage and radius on larger vehicles to be bigger and do more damage

Fixed missing engine fire and smoke particle effects on explodable vehicles that pass ignition damage threshold

Added burning fire audio to accompany engine fire particle effect

Significantly decreased time it takes for engine fire to appear (more warning time for players that the vehicle is about to explode)

Fixed several vehicles not taking damage from fire

Fixed food trucks' and certain vans' front windows not breaking properly

Fixed SUV variant missing breakable side rear windows

Improved ignition and explosion setups for explosive barrels and propane tanks

Modified SUV interior texture

Various controller fixes and improvements:

Controller not being able to place waypoint markers

Controller navigation on cell phone

Controller not working in Cheats menu

D-Pad Up / Down not working properly in the wheel UI

Gamepad navigation in the Clothes Bag Menu

Analog sticks on Map Screen

Not being able to press ‘Start’ on the controller to dismiss the Pause menu

Gamepad aiming on the Scooter being inconsistent with when on foot

Many level design bugs, floating models, nitpicks, etc. Too many to list individual ones

Janky physics on a lot of assets

Collision issues on various meshes

Fixed a bunch of crashes

Certain languages not having full subtitle / UI support

Fixed some settings not saving properly or resetting

SiC armor not showing properly on saved games

Third Person Deagle offset

Sight and Silencer attachments not saving properly

A bunch of clipping issues with dual wielding

Janky-looking Rattler Weight

Some issues with weapon scaling in third-person

Great amount of level design bugs across the whole game

Replaced janky water volumes in Dark Lodge

Fingers in bumped into animations

Being able to progress through the lightbulb section in Sewer errand without picking up light bulbs

Meshes that were using default / broken textures

Few broken Going POSTAL Challenges

Two old male textures missing eyes, teeth and dismemberment

Removed the small amount of dual wielding weapon tilt when sprinting

Color Wheel not closing in toggle mode. Implemented various fixes and improvements to the weapon, item, and emote wheels as well

Sniper Rifle reload sounds playing twice

Issue with Fix Race errand where finishing it in third person and staying on the Scooter would cause the camera to get stuck

NPCs sometimes remaining shackled after being released from handcuffs

Double-cheat error which prevented certain cheats from working in Cheat menu