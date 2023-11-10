Share · View all patches · Build 12675467 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 22:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Here is a small hotfix for some issues that came up in yesterday’s patch

Fixed issue with spear storage where you could add more spears than were visible

Fixed textures on held story item when held by another player in multiplayer

Increased range and brightness of spotlight

Improved texture streaming on story notes

Fixed story notes not being readable on lowest texture quality settings

Fixed issue where recipe for crafting fire arrows would prioritize molotov’s if not enough arrows were on mat

Fixed issue with the available recipe UI not properly showing the first time the player opens their inventory

Fixed missing fish in streams

Fixed an issue where yachts wouldn’t unload correctly when player was not near them

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.