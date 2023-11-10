Hey everyone,
Here is a small hotfix for some issues that came up in yesterday’s patch
- Fixed issue with spear storage where you could add more spears than were visible
- Fixed textures on held story item when held by another player in multiplayer
- Increased range and brightness of spotlight
- Improved texture streaming on story notes
- Fixed story notes not being readable on lowest texture quality settings
- Fixed issue where recipe for crafting fire arrows would prioritize molotov’s if not enough arrows were on mat
- Fixed issue with the available recipe UI not properly showing the first time the player opens their inventory
- Fixed missing fish in streams
- Fixed an issue where yachts wouldn’t unload correctly when player was not near them
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.
