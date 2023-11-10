

Hello, stalkers! We have an important update 1.00.41.

What's new:

☢️ Raid system added. Now you can choose the raid you want in the briefing room. Available after completing the first level. Attention: during the raid, you won't be able to save, and everything you collect will remain there if you die! Therefore, I recommend saving in the briefing room before going on a raid.

☢️ Added a raid location "Abandoned Village".

☢️ Added a raid location "Military Town".

☢️ Added a raid location "Tunnels".

☢️ Added a new anomaly "Slime".

☢️ Added a new anomaly "Star".

☢️ Added a new anomaly "Whirlwind".

☢️ Added a new monster "Hell Hound".

☢️ Added a new faction "Doomsday", currently only encounterable in raids.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Now, when you use an injection, your hand is not tied to the syringe, and you can continue combat actions. This should eliminate the FPS drops that some players reported.

🔸 Injection slots in the pouch have been improved. Now it's easier to place or take an injection.

🔸 Added exit confirmation in the PDA when pressing the corresponding button.

🔸 Weapons now have a shooting range, depending on their technical characteristics.

🔸 Minor fixes and improvements.

Plans:

⚠️ Adding the "Sortie" mode. In this mode, the location will be chosen randomly and will offer higher difficulty, especially in fights with Zone factions. If in raids you can replenish supplies, in sorties it will be harder to do so. In sortie mode, you will be able to obtain new types of weapons, which are also in development.

⚠️ Trading.

⚠️ Repair and more detailed weapon customization.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and each of your ventures into it is a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! Many interesting things are still ahead of you!

p.s. With your permission, I'll take a couple of days off and finally get some sleep. Working 14-15 hours a day on the update is getting a bit tough.