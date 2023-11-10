 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 10 November 2023

explosion reliability patch

  • bugfix: explosion damage indicators were sometimes scaled incorrectly
  • new: time slows down briefly when player is damaged
  • experimental: mana potions are more refreshing

