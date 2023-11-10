 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 10 November 2023

0.9.9.9 - Option to generate a 'blank' map

Build 12675193

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For those of you who want full customization of your maps, you can now choose to create a 'blank' map filled only with water tiles so you can create your own custom land masses and towns without needing to clear out the randomly generated ones.

