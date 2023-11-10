For those of you who want full customization of your maps, you can now choose to create a 'blank' map filled only with water tiles so you can create your own custom land masses and towns without needing to clear out the randomly generated ones.
Drakkon World Builder update for 10 November 2023
0.9.9.9 - Option to generate a 'blank' map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2117931 Depot 2117931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update