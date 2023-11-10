Update 0.9.1 Preview & Playtest!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are continuosly working on the upcoming patch 0.9.1 and want to share some news about a new skill tree shard that will expand your arsenal of possibilities on reshaping your skilltree.

New Features:

Shard of Exchange



A shard that holds the power to exchange all unskilled of the same type by new random skills.

The Shard of Exchange will let you exchange all unskilled nodes of the same type into new random skills. This opens up new possibilities for even stronger specialisations. You don't need any energy regeneration for your build at all? You can now exchange all energy regeneration nodes at once with new random skill nodes.

And this is how it looks in action:

Shard of Renewal



A shard that holds the power to transform all unskilled skill nodes into new skillnodes but excludes the selected skill as well as all direct connected skills.

The Shard of Renewal lets you reroll the entire skilltree at once (only unskilled nodes) while also giving you control over what skills you want to have excluded from the skill pool for this specific reroll. The selected skill as well as all directly connected skills will be excluded for the reroll. This opens up a new horizon of posibilities where you might want to form a cluster of skills that you want to have exluded first by using the Shard of Change and then connecting them by using the Shard of Conjunction. After you have formed a cluster of unwanted skills you can then apply the Shard of Renewal to it to reroll the entire skilltree of unskilled nodes with the exclusion of your selection.

And here is the Shard of Renewal in action:

These new Skilltree Shards have been integrated to the Merchant, gambling recipes, arena rewards and all the available loot tables in the game. Some of the hardest challenges like the hideout boss encounters will have a high chance in receiving these new shards.

You can jump onto the public playtest branch right now and try out the new shards along the pathfinder rework.

Information about the pathfinder rework coming with 0.9.1:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1646790/view/3736358345144658291?l=english

We want to thank you for your ongoing support!

If you found a bug or want to chat with fellow players about the game you are invited to join our discord.