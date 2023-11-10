- Fixed a bug that caused only the "server" player to see the Ice Cream Truck Boss blink when damaged.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Tracer attachment button container to extend over top the back button in the UI.
Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 10 November 2023
Release Day Bug Fix #2
