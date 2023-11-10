 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 10 November 2023

Release Day Bug Fix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12675123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused only the "server" player to see the Ice Cream Truck Boss blink when damaged.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Tracer attachment button container to extend over top the back button in the UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638951 Depot 1638951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link