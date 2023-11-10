Artifact – 0.79.19 Release and Changelog

+Added Priya artwork:

Paperdoll

Frenzy

Sex scenes

+Expanded the Bidding mechanic:

When assigning an NPC to do your bidding, you can now choose to have them help with suspicion reduction, retrieving an item, or making cash.

Once an NPC is commanded to do your bidding, they will automatically continue to do so daily until either you tell them to stop, or if their Arousal drops below 6 or exceeds 7.5.

Assigning this action for the first time grants an instant reward for each NPC. All subsequent rewards are provided automatically overnight.

Bidding commands (whether it's the initial command, changing the type of bidding, or commanding them to stop) will cost time. Once set, the daily automatic bidding costs nothing.

Some NPCs have (or will have) a special command available that is exclusive for their character. These commands are not auto-repeatable, and must be initiated manually.

Fixed an issue with Gifting that was resulting in most items having no effect

Improved the New Day format

*Suspicion changes as a result of dick size changes are now identified as such. This is to separate the notification other suspicion changes that may occur simultaneously.