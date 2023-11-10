Artifact – 0.79.19 Release and Changelog

+Added Priya artwork:
- Paperdoll
- Frenzy
- Sex scenes
+Expanded the Bidding mechanic:
- When assigning an NPC to do your bidding, you can now choose to have them help with suspicion reduction, retrieving an item, or making cash.
- Once an NPC is commanded to do your bidding, they will automatically continue to do so daily until either you tell them to stop, or if their Arousal drops below 6 or exceeds 7.5.
- Assigning this action for the first time grants an instant reward for each NPC. All subsequent rewards are provided automatically overnight.
- Bidding commands (whether it's the initial command, changing the type of bidding, or commanding them to stop) will cost time. Once set, the daily automatic bidding costs nothing.
- Some NPCs have (or will have) a special command available that is exclusive for their character. These commands are not auto-repeatable, and must be initiated manually.
Fixed an issue with Gifting that was resulting in most items having no effect
Improved the New Day format
*Suspicion changes as a result of dick size changes are now identified as such. This is to separate the notification other suspicion changes that may occur simultaneously.
Changed files in this update