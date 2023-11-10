 Skip to content

Vampire Hunters update for 10 November 2023

Major Update - Update #6 Hotfix #1

Major Update - Update #6 Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Hunters!

I hope you are having a blast with the new Survivors Mode!
Over here, we are certainly enjoying seeing the fights for the leaderboards!
We're dropping this quick hotfix to help with some visual aspects of the level as well as some bugs.

Changelog:

  • Improved Post-Processing effects in Survivors Mode.
  • Fixed Overcharge HUD flickering when you killed enemies while using it.
  • Fixed Machine Gun V Passive Ability stacking damage.
  • Improved the Meteor explosion visuals.
  • Fixed Health Potion drop bug with certain weapons.
  • Fixed a few typos.

Keep rocking!
Cheers!

