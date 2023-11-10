November 11 Update Notes

Bug Fixes
-Fixed a bug where enemies were taking damage after death.
-Fixed an issue where enemies were sometimes getting stuck in obstacles.
-Adjusted and fixed some damage systems.
-Fixed the acceleration conflict between the cursed weapon and perk.
-Fixed an issue where the collision of XP tokens was staying open for 1 second.
Optimization Improvements
-Optimized effects in some areas.
-Improved and optimized the footprints under the monuments.
-Optimized the shader for grass.
-Reorganized the level of detail (LOD) for trees.
