Alaca update for 10 November 2023

November 11 Update Notes

November 11 Update Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where enemies were taking damage after death.
-Fixed an issue where enemies were sometimes getting stuck in obstacles.
-Adjusted and fixed some damage systems.
-Fixed the acceleration conflict between the cursed weapon and perk.
-Fixed an issue where the collision of XP tokens was staying open for 1 second.

Optimization Improvements

-Optimized effects in some areas.
-Improved and optimized the footprints under the monuments.
-Optimized the shader for grass.
-Reorganized the level of detail (LOD) for trees.

