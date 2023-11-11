Core Gameplay Loop changed

Hello,

After lots of feedback, I have changed the main game play mechanic loop, no longer can you sit on 30 hp with enough attack to 1 shot monsters, they attack first!

A lot of people were rightly upset that there was a "strat" that rapidly increased the game play speed and this meant it got a bit boring quickly,

Now you are required to buy some health,

Changed how the ascension bonus is calculated, this now goes off the highest level the player has reached and not what level your equipment is, this encourages players to try and get higher levels rather than just reaching 10m and ascending, also I lowered the ascension level to 5 million, but this has a lower bonus, so will you play rapid and ascend multiple times or go for a higher bonus by getting higher levels?

Added was some feedback on when prestige is available, and when ascension is available, this is just a pop up test in upper left to show when this is available.

Can no longer just click the keep button in the skyforge to set your equipment back to 0-0-0 by accident, you now have to craft before these become active.

Put a limit on Max Health - 2B, and max health cost - 2B

I really hope you all like this new change, as its been a recurring suggestion 😄 I do listen and take this all onboard!