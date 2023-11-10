Patch Notes - v0.3.1/d13b

Hi there,
we have fixed a few bugs that were found by the player PanzerKadaver.
Thanks for that!
Fixed bugs
- you could no longer interact with the bottom menu
- the keybindings in the settings were messed up (loading a language was faulty)
- if you saved after a station part was completely deconstructed and removed, the game crashed
- the game crashed when trying to play in orbit around the moon
- a bug in the loading cycle of asteroids and space debris has been removed
Changed files in this update