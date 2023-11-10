 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heliopolis Six update for 10 November 2023

Patch Notes - v0.3.1/d13b

Share · View all patches · Build 12675005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there,

we have fixed a few bugs that were found by the player PanzerKadaver.
Thanks for that!

Fixed bugs

  • you could no longer interact with the bottom menu
  • the keybindings in the settings were messed up (loading a language was faulty)
  • if you saved after a station part was completely deconstructed and removed, the game crashed
  • the game crashed when trying to play in orbit around the moon
  • a bug in the loading cycle of asteroids and space debris has been removed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1687841 Depot 1687841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link