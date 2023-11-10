 Skip to content

The Path to Memento Mori update for 10 November 2023

Update notes for 10/11/23

Build 12674924

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased maze level performance
  • Fixed voice chat not working after a player respawns
  • Fixed a bug that caused multiplayer disconnects during level change
  • Fixed a couple other minor bugs

