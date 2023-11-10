Update notes for 10/11/23

- Increased maze level performance
- Fixed voice chat not working after a player respawns
- Fixed a bug that caused multiplayer disconnects during level change
- Fixed a couple other minor bugs
The Path to Memento Mori update for 10 November 2023
