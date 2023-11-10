11/10/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12674909 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 21:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Arcane Spire Expansion:🏰🔍

Expanded the first part of the arcane spire based on player feedback. Layout edits were made, and the quest "Returning to the guard" has been removed.

Combat Adjustments: ⚔️💨

Adjusted stamina drain for attacks. Now, stamina only affects rolling and jump attacks. Exploring ways to increase combat difficulty further.

Options Menu for Game Sounds: 🔊⚙️

Added an options menu for game sounds, including music and sound effects. Graphics settings will be implemented in the near future.

Sound Class Adjustments: 🔊🎚️

Changed all sounds in the game to fit the appropriate sound class based on the new settings.

Mini Boss Freeze Effect Update: ❄️🔄

Modified the mini boss freeze effect from a freeze-in-place mechanic to a slow effect, addressing player feedback and preparing for the demo.

Navigation Links for Enemies: 🤖

Added nav links throughout the game, enabling enemies to jump onto obstacles and enhancing their ability to chase the player.

Bow Aiming Fix: 🏹🛠️

Fixed bow aiming issues. Please report any problems encountered for further adjustments.

Inventory Enhancements: 🎒✨

Adjusted the inventory to make category icons blink red and white when new loot is received within respective categories.

Demo Preparation: 🕹️🚧

Preparing for the demo. Bug reports and suggestions are welcome. Grateful for all feedback received so far!

Upcoming Changes: 🛠️🔐

More changes and implementations are in progress. Work to be done on the key keeper level. Stay tuned for further updates!

Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. Your input is shaping the game's development! 🙌